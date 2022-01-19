Weather changes are ahead for north Georgia. Clouds thicken Wednesday evening and showers arrive after midnight. It will turn colder over the next couple of days, but the threat of wintry precipitation is low on Friday.
Thursday Forecast:
Scattered showers, especially in the morning/midday. Gradually falling temperature.
- High temperature: 50°, then falling
- Average High: 54°
- Precipitation Chance: 70%
What You Need to Know
Cold air continues sinking into north Georgia Thursday night into Friday. It looks like Friday will be a gray, but mainly dry, day. There is a low risk of spotty precipitation (rain/flurries), but icy travel is not expected at this time. If the system trends a bit wetter, there could be some issues on the roads. Check the forecast again on Thursday for the latest.
It will be an extremely cold start to the weekend with lows in the low to mid 20s on Saturday. Look for sunshine and highs in the 40s Saturday afternoon. It will be cold again Saturday night. Sunday may get to around 50 in the afternoon.
7 Day Forecast
