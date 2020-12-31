Expect cloudy skies for New Year's Eve with scattered showers.
Thursday's Forecast
- High temperature: 56°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 50%
What you need to know
Scattered showers are expected throughout the day Thursday and Thursday night. If you have any plans Thursday night, make sure and have the umbrella handy.
In addition to showers, we'll also see storms on Friday in the afternoon. There is a low risk of severe thunderstorms in all of metro Atlanta Friday.
A few showers will be possible Saturday with drier weather from Sunday through the beginning of next week.
7 Day Forecast
