Expect scattered showers tonight in metro Atlanta. Most of Sunday will be dry with more rain moving in after 9 p.m. Sunday night.
Sunday overview
- High: 67°
- Normal high: 55°
- Rain chance: 50% after 9 p.m.
What you need to know
Scattered showers will continue for the rest of the night, although no storms are expected.
Sunday will be dry with some sun in the afternoon.
We'll see a second round of rain move into metro Atlanta after 9 p.m. Sunday night through Monday morning.
(WATCH: Q/A with Rodney Harris on multiple rounds of rain)
If you drive to work before 7 a.m. Monday, your commute will be wet. If you drive to work after 7 a.m. Monday, the rain will be moving out.
It'll also be much colder Monday afternoon. Highs will drop from the upper 60's Sunday afternoon to the upper 50's Monday afternoon.
7 Day Forecast
