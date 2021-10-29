It will be cool and brisk at Game 3 of the World Series this evening at Truist Park. A few showers are possible with temps only in the low 50s throughout the game. 

Saturday forecast

Cool and showery weather continues. There is a 40% chance of passing showers, especially midday and afternoon. The rain threat diminishes during the evening and it should be mainly/all dry for World Series Game 4. 

  • High Temperature: 59°
  • Normal High: 70°
  • Chance of Rain: 40%

What you need to know

The weather improves on Sunday with some sun in the forecast and temps in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. It will be clear and cool for game 5 at Truist Park. Look for temps to fall through the 50s under clear skies. It will be cool for trick or treaters, too. Quiet weather is likely early next week. 

7 Day Forecast

