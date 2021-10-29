It will be cool and brisk at Game 3 of the World Series this evening at Truist Park. A few showers are possible with temps only in the low 50s throughout the game.
Saturday forecast
Cool and showery weather continues. There is a 40% chance of passing showers, especially midday and afternoon. The rain threat diminishes during the evening and it should be mainly/all dry for World Series Game 4.
- High Temperature: 59°
- Normal High: 70°
- Chance of Rain: 40%
What you need to know
The weather improves on Sunday with some sun in the forecast and temps in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. It will be clear and cool for game 5 at Truist Park. Look for temps to fall through the 50s under clear skies. It will be cool for trick or treaters, too. Quiet weather is likely early next week.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.