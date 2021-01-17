It's going to be clear and cold tonight, as lows drop to the mid 30s. We'll be dry most of the day tomorrow, before a cold front approaches late Tuesday. The front will only produced isolated showers Tuesday evening, with higher rain chances moving in late this week.
Tuesday's Forecast
Sunny Morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the evening.
- High temperature: 58°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 20% PM
What you need to know
Showers Tuesday night will be isolated, with only a trace of rain expected.
The rain moves out overnight, with dry weather during the day on Wednesday. Our next big weather maker moves in Thursday, bringing scattered showers both Thursday and Friday. The heaviest rain will be over South & middle Georgia, with 1/2 an inch of rain expected in Metro Atlanta.
7 Day Forecast
