Active weather is possible in north Georgia through early Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed north Georgia in a SLIGHT risk of severe storm through 8 am Thursday. The slight risk is a 2 out of 5 on the scale, and the main threat in north Georgia is for strong straight-line winds. Storms will be scattered, and most of the time it will not be raining.
Wednesday Forecast
Spotty showers, slight chance of a thunderstorm, until about 8 am. Mainly dry and humid through the midday. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Another round of storms is possible between 4-8 am Thursday. Storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the greatest threat.
- High: 80°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know:
The risk of strong to severe thunderstorms diminishes after 8 am Thursday. Look for a bright and windy afternoon with temps in the mid to upper 70s. It will turn colder Thursday night into Friday. Expect sunshine and highs in the 60s on Friday. It may get to 70 on Saturday afternoon following a cool start in the 40s.
Rain is likely on Easter Sunday. Expect showers in the morning and a chance of thunderstorms with heavier rain later Sunday into the night.
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.