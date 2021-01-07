A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for part of north Georgia until 7 pm Friday. Snow/mix may lead to 1-3" of snow in the highest elevations. Slippery travel is likely.
Friday's forecast
Scattered rain showers continue into the early afternoon for the Atlanta Metro area. A brief mix with snow is possible in the northern suburbs around midday with no snow accumulation. Occasional snow/mix in the mountains, with minor accumulation likely above 1500'. Dry and breezy this evening. Temps fall to near freezing by dawn on Saturday.
- High temperature: 43°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 50% AM
What You Need To Know:
North Georgia mountains
Watch out for some patchy icy spots early Saturday as the temperature falls to near freezing by dawn. There will be a breeze to help dry the pavement.
Saturday looks dry and chilly. Expect some sun with a northwest wind and highs only in the mid 40s. It will fall into the 20s under clear skies Saturday night. Sunday features a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Another storm system arrives on Monday with rain developing in the afternoon/evening and continuing into Tuesday morning. There is a low chance of more snow/mix in the mountains if the storm tracks far enough south to lock in cold air. Highs will only be near 50 on Monday and Tuesday in Atlanta.
7 Day Forecast
