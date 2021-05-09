The upcoming week features scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday followed by much cooler weather in the midweek with more rain possible.
Monday Forecast:
Cloudy with showers in the morning, mostly cloudy with a few t-showers in the afternoon.
High: 78°
Normal High: 80°
Rain Chance: 50%
What You Need to Know:
Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and warm. There is a low chance of a few showers. Steadier rain moves in Wednesday and it turns dramatically cooler. Expect highs in the 60s both days.
A warm-up begins on Friday and lasts through next weekend. It may be back to near normal (80°) by Sunday.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.