Expect scattered showers early today and the cloudy skies will give way to partly sunny skies late this afternoon.
(WATCH: Facebook Q/A with Rodney Harris)
Saturday overview
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal high: 87°
- Rain chance: 20%
What you need to know
A few scattered showers this morning ending by noon. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to partly sunny skies late this afternoon. Expect a warm, humid and windy day.
Timeline
- AM:
A few scattered showers and an isolated t'storm.
- Noon- 5 p.m.
More clouds then sun, warm and windy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.