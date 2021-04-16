The weekend starts with plenty of clouds and a few spotty showers on Saturday. It does not look as rainy as last Saturday was. We'll enjoy some mild sunshine on Sunday. 

Saturday Forecast:

Cloudy, spotty showers, but nothing too heavy or long-lasting. Most of the time it should be dry. Skies may brighten a bit late in the day. 

  • High: 67°
  • Normal High: 73°
  • Rain chance: 40%
What you need to know

Expect a nice Sunday with more sunshine and milder temps in the afternoon. The day will start in the 40s to low 50s, and it will reach the low 70s late in the day. 

The workweek begins with seasonably mild weather Monday and Tuesday. A cool shot arrives midweek and lasts for at least a couple of days. Highs may not get out of the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. It looks dry through most or all of the workweek. 

