A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 PM Thursday. A few more heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon. The rain looks scattered, and most of the time it will be dry.
THURSDAY FORECAST:
Cloudy in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A few passing t-showers are likely, but the majority of the day looks dry.
- High Temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 78°
- Chance of Rain: 60%
What you need to know
Heavy rain is possible overnight tonight lasting through sunrise tomorrow. Rain chances diminish through the day on Friday, but a few isolated showers are possible - especially midday into the afternoon. Dry air moves in for the weekend.
The weekend should be nice. Expect a blend of clouds and sun with seasonably warm afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees. It will be less humid with lows near 60.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.