Friday Forecast
Partly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s.
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal High: 83°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
The shower/storm threat diminishes this weekend. There's a 20% chance of catching a shower/storm on Saturday, and Sunday looks completely dry. It will also turn less humid this weekend. Expect very nice weather early next week.
The first 90° day of 2020 may happen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by the middle of next week. If it does not get to 90 on Wednesday, it may reach it on Thursday. The weather looks dry for most of next week.
