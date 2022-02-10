We'll see sunny, gorgeous, and mild afternoon temperatures through Saturday, before our next cold blast arrives this weekend.
Thursday Forecast
Cold morning. Sunny and mild afternoon.
- Forecast High: 65°
- Normal High: 57°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
The sunny and mild weather continues through Saturday. A steady warming trend is expected with Friday and Saturday seeing highs in the upper 60s! That's about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
A front moves through Saturday night and will bring much colder weather on Sunday. A few brief flurries are possible early Sunday morning, but little/no accumulations & impacts are expected. It will be cold and windy Sunday with temperatures topping out in the 40s.
Sunshine returns for Valentine's Day, but it stays quite chilly with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.