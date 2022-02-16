Mild weather continues Wednesday. Expect more clouds with highs in the 60s again in Atlanta. It will be cooler in northeast Georgia. A few showers cannot be ruled out. Thursday also looks warm before rain with thunderstorms arrives in the evening.
Wednesday Forecast
Partly sunny, mild and breezy. A low risk of a few showers.
- Forecast High: 67°
- Normal High: 58°
- Chance of Rain: 10%
What you need to know:
Expect a mostly cloudy, breezy and warm day on Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s ahead of a cold front that brings rain with some thunderstorms Thursday night. Scattered showers cannot be ruled out during the day, but the heaviest rain moves through after sunset.
There is a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms in north Georgia between Thursday and early Friday. What that means is there is a very low risk for strong storms as the rain moves through.
Up to two inches of rain is possible in the areas that get the heaviest downpours and there is a low risk of flash flooding mainly in the mountains. The rain threat diminishes by dawn on Friday.
Dry weather is likely from Friday to Monday morning. It will be a cool Friday before it gets milder over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday afternoons look nice.
7 Day Forecast
