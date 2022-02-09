We'll see sunny, gorgeous, and mild afternoon temperatures through the rest of the work week, before our next cold blast arrives this weekend.
Wednesday Forecast
Cold morning. Sunny and mild afternoon.
- Forecast High: 61°
- Normal High: 57°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
The sunny and mild weather continues through Saturday. A steady warming trend is expected with Friday and Saturday reach the mid to upper 60s.
A front moves through Saturday night and bring colder weather on Sunday. A few snow showers are possible Sunday morning, but this will mostly by a dry front. It will be cold and windy Sunday with temperatures topping out in the 40s
Sunshine returns for Valentine's Day, but it stays quite chilly and breezy with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
7 Day Forecast
