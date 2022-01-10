It will be clear and cold tonight as lows drop to the upper 40s. The clear skies return Tuesday, with low humidity and lots of sunshine! Keep those winter coats handy, temperatures will remain chilly/cold all week!
Tuesday Forecast:
Sunny and chilly!
- High Temperature: 50°
- Average High: 54°
- Rain Chance: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Rain chances will remain low through the work week. There is a low (20%) chance of rain Thursday, otherwise no rain in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will stay cold at night, with lows in the 20s & 30s all week! Highs will remain in the 50s.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.