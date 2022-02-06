Tuesday PM.png

Clouds will roll in Sunday night, but it likely stays mainly dry into Monday morning. Expect the temperature to dip into the mid to upper 30s overnight. The best chance of a few light rain showers is east of Atlanta. 

Plenty of clouds, still on the cool side. A few showers are possible in the morning, mainly east of Atlanta. Skies will clear Monday night. 

  • Forecast High: 50°
  • Normal High: 56°
  • Chance of Rain: 20% early in the day

What you need to know:

Sunshine returns on Tuesday. It will be a cold start near freezing, and still slightly cool in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. The weather looks a bit warmer from Wednesday through Saturday. Highs will be close to 60 with dry skies continuing into next weekend. 

7 Day Forecast

