Rain chances continue to increase this evening, with steady rain overnight that will continue through early Wednesday morning. The rain and clouds mean milder temperatures, with lows only dropping to the upper 40s.
Wednesday Forecast:
Early morning rain. Rain ends by 8AM. After that, we'll see decreasing clouds, with plenty of sunshine by the late afternoon.
- High temperature: 58°
- Normal high: 58°
- Chance of rain: 40% AM, Dry afternoon/evening
What you need to know
We'll continue to see dry (but cloudy) weather Thursday, but more rain moves in Friday/Saturday. A Strong cold front will bring rain (heavy at times) and thunderstorms. The rain comes to an end Saturday, with a dry, sunny, and chilly Sunday!
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.