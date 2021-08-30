Ida continues to move through Mississippi, with the outer rain bands already bringing heavy downpours to North Georgia. The rain will continue, off and on, through the evening and continue Tuesday. Heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes are possible Tuesday as Ida approaches.
Tuesday Forecast:
Off and on rain, heavy at times. Isolated tornadoes possible. Breezy and very wet.
- High temperature: 77°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 90%
What you need to know
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for North Georgia beginning tomorrow and lasting through Wednesday afternoon. Up to 4" rain is possible.
Scattered rain moves in overnight tonight and it will be a rainy morning commute. On an off heavy bands of rain are likely throughout the day, and isolated tornadoes are possible within these bands.
The shower/storm threat diminishes on Wednesday, and less humid air arrives late in the workweek. It looks pleasant through next weekend.
Click here for updated information on Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.