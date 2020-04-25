The beautiful weather continues....for now. We'll see another gorgeous day Tuesday before thunderstorms arrive Wednesday afternoon. After that, we'll see a big warm-up. This weekend we could see the warmest temperatures we have seen since October!
MONDAY Forecast
Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 70s. The wind will start to back off by late afternoon. Clear and cool tonight.
- High temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 75°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know:
The normal high temperature is up to 76° in the Atlanta area, and Tuesday should be warmer than normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
We are tracking a midweek thunderstorm threat. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of north Georgia in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. The best chance of storms is in the afternoon/evening.
The thunderstorm threat ends Wednesday night as the front moves through. It turns cooler on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. The warmest weather since early October is possible by the end of the weekend. It will be dry from Friday through Sunday with temps ranging from the mid 70s Friday, to near 80 on Saturday, and to the upper 80s on Sunday.
