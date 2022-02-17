Windy and warm weather will turn wet tonight as a line of storms moves through north Georgia. Wind gusts between 35-45 mph are possible ahead of and during the storms. Storms move out by dawn on Friday and dry weather is ahead for the weekend.
Friday Forecast
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A gusty breeze. Much colder. Temps fall into the 30s during the evening.
- Forecast High: 53°
- Normal High: 59°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
After a cold start on Saturday, the temperature will rise into the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies in the afternoon. There will be a 10-15 mph northwest breeze. It will be cold again Saturday night as the temperature drops into the 30s. Look for sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday.
Presidents' Day will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible. It's the start of a pattern change that brings mild and wet weather for a big chunk of next week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the midweek with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.