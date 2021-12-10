A stationary front to our south will lift North as a warm front on Friday. This front will increase our rain chances, with showers moving into West Georgia after midnight tonight. The rain continues off and on Friday.
Friday Forecast:
Rainy morning commute. Scattered showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Gradually warming temperatures.
- High temperature: 64°
- Normal high: 57°
- Chance of rain: 80%
What you need to know
It will be warm to start the weekend on Saturday. Temps will be in the mid 60s at dawn with patchy fog and a few showers possible. A line of thunderstorms will move through north Georgia between late-morning and early-evening. The timing of the storms looks like this:
NW Georgia - 11 am - 2 pm
Atlanta Metro - 2 pm - 5 pm
Athens Area - 4 pm - 7 pm
There is a low risk of severe storms with torrential rain, lightning and strong damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
The temperature may reach 70° before rain arrives. It will fall into the 50s Saturday evening as showers linger even after the storms move through. It will dry out by dawn on Sunday as the temperature falls to the mid to upper 30s. Expect a lot of sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. A warming trend with dry weather is in the forecast for next week.
