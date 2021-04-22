Temperatures will not be as cold tonight, with lows dropping into the 40s (instead of the 30s). We'll see mostly cloudy skies Friday, before heavy rain arrives Saturday morning.
Thursday Night Forecast:
Mostly clear and chilly. Light winds.
- Low: 43°
- Normal Low: 54°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
It's going to be a wet start to the weekend. Heavy rain moves in Saturday morning, with scattered storms in the afternoon.
A few storms could be strong/severe in the afternoon. Overall, 1-2" of rainfall is likely with this system. Most of North Georgia is under a Level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe storms. The biggest risks are heavy rain/flooding and strong damaging winds.
The storms end Saturday evening, and the rest of the weekend will be dry. Sunday will be GORGEOUS and dry, with highs in the low 70s.
