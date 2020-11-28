The Thanksgiving weekend ends with active weather late Sunday as a strong storm system moves in from the west. Expect thunderstorms with a low risk of severe weather Sunday night. It will be followed by the coldest weather of the season in the early to middle part of the week.
SUNDAY FORECAST:
Cloudy, spotty showers possible in the morning. A better chance of downpours by late in the day, with rain and thunderstorms likely at night. Low risk of severe storms with gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially south of I-85. Most or all of the rain ends by dawn on Monday.
- High temperature: 59°
- Normal High: 59°
- Rain chance: 100% mainly after 3 pm
Cold air charges in on a 15-30 mph northerly wind on Monday. Expect a lot of clouds and a few rain showers are possible during the day. By late in the day and the evening, showers may change to mix/snow - especially in the mountains. Flurries are possible in the northern part of the Atlanta Metro area Monday night. A coating to an inch of snow is possible in the mountains, mainly above 2500'.
The temperature will fall below freezing by dawn on Tuesday, and with an active breeze it will feel like 20° or colder early in the day. Even with sunshine, the temperature will only reach 40-45° Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday morning will be even colder in some spots, but the wind will die down overnight, so the wind chill will not be as big a factor. Look for highs near 50 on Wednesday and in the 50s on Thursday. More rain is possible at the end of the workweek.
