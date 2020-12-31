It will be damp with scattered showers on New Year's Eve. Expect temps in the mid 50s at midnight. A strong storm system brings heavy downpours and thunderstorms on New Year's Day.
Friday's Forecast
Rain likely with some thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Rain gets lighter in the mid to late afternoon with a few showers lingering into the evening. Warm for January 1.
- High temperature: 64°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 100%
What you need to know
Most of Saturday looks nice with dry conditions and temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain may arrive south and east of Atlanta late in the day. A few showers are possible in most of north Georgia during the evening, with heavier rain in east Georgia. Any rain departs before dawn on Sunday.
The weather looks quiet from Sunday through into the middle of next week. It will be seasonably cool on Sunday with slightly warmer weather ahead for Monday through Wednesday. Expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Rain may return on Thursday.
7 Day Forecast
