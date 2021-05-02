It will be a stormy start to the week with an active weather pattern over north Georgia. Look for scattered thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and early Wednesday. There is a low risk for severe weather, too.
Monday Forecast:
Scattered thunderstorms are possible through the day. There is a low (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threats are heavy rain and lightning, with a lower risk of hail and damaging wind, and a very low risk of an isolated tornado. It will be warm and humid between thunderstorms.
It will be mild and humid at night with scattered t-storms possible late at night and early Tuesday.
- High: 80°
- Normal High: 77°
- Rain chance: 70%
What you need to know:
Tuesday looks like an active weather day with more scattered thunderstorms likely. There is a better chance for storms to become strong to severe. The risk is a 2 out of 5 for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. There is also a low risk of enough rain to cause flash flooding.
It will be very humid on Tuesday with highs near 80. It stays unsettled with more thunderstorms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before a front moves through and brings quiet weather for the end of the workweek. It will also turn noticeably less humid by late Wednesday.
Look for highs in the 70s from Wednesday into next weekend. It likely stays dry from Wednesday afternoon through at least midday Sunday.
