Scattered t-storms are likely on Sunday. It will not be a washout, but the storms will be hit and miss during the day and evening. Fred will likely make landfall on Monday as a tropical storm and will bring rain to north GA on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sunday Forecast:
Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms are possible through the day, but especially in the afternoon and evening.
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 50%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday with high humidity and temps in the low-mid 80s. It does not look like a total washout. There is a better chance of rain as Fred's remnants move west of Georgia in the middle of the week.
Tropical Update:
Fred degenerated to a tropical wave on Saturday, but it will likely strengthen to a tropical storm again on Sunday. The storm is heading for landfall in the US somewhere between eastern Louisiana and the western Florida Panhandle on Monday.
The biggest impact in north Georgia is likely on Tuesday, with showers/storms lingering on Wednesday. At this point, it looks like rain totals will range from 0.5-2" in most of north Georgia, but 2-4" cannot be ruled out. If there is 3-4" of rain, then flash flooding is possible. There is also a low risk of spin-up tornadoes with the storm weakening as it moves through Alabama on Tuesday.
