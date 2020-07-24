It will be stormy this weekend, especially Saturday when widespread thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon and evening.
Saturday's forecast
- Forecast high: 89°
- Normal high: 89°
- Rain chance: 60%
What you need to know
The weekend looks unsettled with scattered storms likely both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The coverage of rain is expected to be higher Saturday.
Highs will be in the low 90's into early next week before cooler weather arrives in the mid-week.
Tropical Storm Hanna is closing in on Texas and will make landfall Saturday afternoon. It is expected to reach hurricane strength, with sustained winds of 75mph before making landfall. It will bring South Texas and the Texas Coastline 3-6" of rain through the weekend, but will have no local impact in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.