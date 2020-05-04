Severe thunderstorms took down some trees in north Georgia Monday night, and another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Much cooler weather follows in the midweek.
Tuesday Forecast
Increasing Clouds. A few showers & storms in the late afternoon/early evening. Some storms could be strong/severe.
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal high: 77°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know:
Much Cooler temperatures move in by the middle of the week. Lows will dip into the 40s in many spots Wednesday night. Dry skies are ahead for Wednesday and Thursday.
On Friday, another weather system swings through Georgia bringing our next chance of storms. At this point, there's a 40% chance for rain Friday afternoon and night.
The weather will be chilly, but pleasant for Mother's Day weekend.
