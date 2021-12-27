It's going to be a busy weather week! The heat continues, with highs in the 70s through Saturday. The rain and storms return Wednesday through Sunday. Severe Storms are possible Wednesday and Saturday. Our next blast of arctic air arrives Sunday night/Monday morning.
Tuesday's forecast
- High temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
There is only an isolated chance of a passing shower Tuesday, mainly in the North Georgia Mountains. Higher rain chances move in Wednesday as a cold front approaches. This front will bring an isolated threat of strong/severe storms, mainly in far Northwest Georgia. Even with the clouds/rain, temperatures will remain warm and WAY above average. Highs will be in the 70s through Saturday.
A strong cold front this weekend will bring another chance of strong/severe storms Saturday.
A big blast of arctic air moves in Sunday night behind the front. We are watching the system closely, as some models are hinting at the possibility of winter weather Sunday night/Monday morning behind the front. The timing of when the rain moves out and when the cold air arrives in is critical! A wintry mix is possible in parts of North Georgia early Monday morning. We are watching this arctic blast closely and will keep you updated throughout the week as it approaches. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.