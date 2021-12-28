It will be cloudy and warm tonight with a few passing showers. Rain chances increase late tonight, with scattered rain and isolated storms possible as you wake up early Wednesday morning (especially in far North Georgia). Some of the storms could be severe, especially late Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.
Wednesday's forecast
- High temperature: 72° (Record is 72 degrees set back in 1984)
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know
The highest risk of severe weather will be across far Northwest Georgia. That is where we are under a level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe weather. The biggest risks will be heavy downpours and strong gusty winds, but an isolated brief tornado is also possible. The highest risk of severe weather will be during the late afternoon and throughout the evening. Rainfall totals Wednesday could reach up to 2 inches.
Rain chances will continue each day through the rest of the week.
Additional heavy downpours this weekend could lead to flooding.
A second, stronger cold front will move into north Georgia this weekend. This front will bring additional heavy downpours and another threat of severe weather, especially Saturday evening. Flooding and strong gusty winds are possible, as well as a brief tornado. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.