A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through north Georgia today. The main threat for damage is from straight-line winds which may gust over 55 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Saturday Forecast:
Thunderstorms likely this afternoon. See timing below. Some storms may contain torrential downpours, frequent lightning and strong/damaging winds. An isolated short-lived tornado cannot be ruled out.
- High temperature: 74°
- Normal high: 57°
- Chance of rain: 100%
What you need to know
A line of thunderstorms that produced deadly tornadoes in several states overnight will weaken slightly as it moves through north Georgia on Saturday. While the risk of tornadoes is not high, an isolated storm capable of producing a tornado cannot be ruled out. The level two out of five risk in north Georgia is mainly for the potential for strong straight-line wind gusts over 55 mph as the storms move through. There will also be briefly torrential rain as the storms pass by.
The storm threat diminishes late in the day, and showers continue this evening. Clear skies and cooler weather are in the forecast for Sunday. It looks quiet in the upcoming week with a warming trend in the midweek.
