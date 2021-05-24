Sunday was the start of a long heat wave in north Georgia. 90°+ heat is in the forecast through the work week.
Monday Forecast:
Mostly sunny & hot with highs in the low 90s..
High Temperature: 91°
Normal high Temperature: 83°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Low temperatures will also be well above normal, with it not getting below 70° in Atlanta for a few nights.
A cold front arrives this weekend and brings us slightly cooler temperatures with isolated afternoon thunderstorms Friday through Monday.
