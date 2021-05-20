Temperatures will continue to heat up this week, before reaching the 90s this weekend! The heat will continue to build next week, with near record-breaking heat in the forecast.
Thursday Forecast
Mostly sunny & comfortable. Breezy to windy at times through the afternoon.
High temperature: 82°
Normal high temperature: 82°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Dry weather and a warm-up are in the forecast for the next seven days. Look for highs in the mid 80s Friday and upper 80s by Saturday. The 90s arrive on Sunday and continue through the majority of next week.
There is a subtropical system in the Atlantic will likely become our first named storm of the year - Ana - in the coming days. An early start to what is likely to be another very active hurricane season. This storm will have no impact on the United States.
