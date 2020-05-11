Wednesday Forecast
Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s through the afternoon.
- High temperature: 78°
- Normal High: 79°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
We are going from one extreme to the other in the next several days. An unseasonable chill last weekend will give way to an early-summer feel by this weekend. Look for temperatures to steadily climb for the rest of the week. It will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday, low 80s Thursday, and mid 80s on Friday.
The first 90° day of 2020 is possible this weekend. Right now, it looks like Sunday has a better chance of getting to 90° than Saturday. The relatively warm weather is sticking around next week. Expect a mainly dry stretch with isolated t-storms possible Sunday afternoon and/or Monday.
