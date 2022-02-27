Dry weather and sunshine return on Monday. It will be a seasonably cool start to the week before a nice warm-up as March begins. There is no rain in the forecast for the whole workweek!
Monday's forecast
Clouds early then mostly sunny by midday, and full sunshine in the afternoon. It will be clear and cool in the evening.
- Forecast high: 62°
- Normal high: 62°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
There will be some clouds around Tuesday morning before skies clear and the temperature reaches the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Warmer weather arrives in the midweek and sticks around through the weekend. Look for highs in the low 70s with a ton of sunshine on Wednesday. It will be in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday. The early outlook for next weekend is mainly dry with a low risk of showers on Sunday. It stays warm with temps in the 70s.
