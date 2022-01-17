The wind will diminish Monday night as skies slowly clear. It will be a cold night with lows in the 20s. Look for sun and milder weather in the midweek before another chance of snow/ice late in the week.
Tuesday Forecast:
A very cold start to the day. Sunny and not as cold in the afternoon. A lighter wind.
- High temperature: 52°
- Average High: 54°
- Precipitation Chance: 0%
What You Need to Know
The weather gets a bit milder in the middle of the week. Look for highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. It will be close to 60° in Atlanta on Wednesday, with showers arriving late in the evening.
Showers are possible on Thursday with a cold front that brings back colder than normal weather for the end of the workweek into early next week. There is also a chance of more snow/ice in the Friday-Saturday period as a storm may develop along the Gulf Coast and move south of Atlanta. Even if the storm does not develop, expect it to stay much colder than normal this weekend. That means highs in the 40s at best and lows in the 20s, and even some teens.
7 Day Forecast
