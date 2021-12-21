The first day of winter is a rough one in north Georgia. Chilly rain showers will move out early Tuesday evening and skies clear overnight. A warm-up starts on Wednesday and continues through the weekend.
Wednesday Forecast
Sunny and cool. A gusty northwest wind between 10-25 mph will make it feel colder. The wind diminishes at night and temps tumble through the 30s.
- High temperature: 53°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will be at or below freezing in most of north Georgia at sunrise on Thursday. The afternoon looks sunny and not as cool, with temps in the mid to upper 50s. The warm-up continues on Friday as the temperature will likely reach the 60s in the afternoon. It looks mild on Christmas Eve with temps in the 50s.
Christmas will be warm in north Georgia. Highs will be near 70 with a blend of sun and clouds. It stays warm and dry through the weekend. A few showers cannot be ruled out early next week, but for the most part it looks warm and dry!
