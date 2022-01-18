Today and Wednesday will be dry and milder with highs in the 50s. Rain moves through Thursday morning, and another blast of cold settles in for the weekend. We are tracking a chance for another wintry mix at the end of the week.
Tuesday Forecast:
A very cold start to the day. Sunny and not as cold in the afternoon. A lighter wind.
- High temperature: 51°
- Average High: 54°
- Precipitation Chance: 0%
What You Need to Know
Rain arrives Wednesday night and continues through midday Thursday, along a cold front that brings back colder than normal weather for the end of the workweek into early next week. There is also a chance of more snow/ice in the Friday-Saturday period as a storm may develop along the Gulf Coast and move south of Atlanta. Even if the storm does not develop, expect it to stay much colder than normal this weekend. That means highs in the 40s at best and lows in the 20s, and even some teens.
7 Day Forecast
