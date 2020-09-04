An amazing Labor Day weekend rolls on with more great weather on Sunday. It looks very nice into early next week before showers/t-storms threaten in the midweek.
Sunday Forecast
Tons of sunshine. Comfy early in the day. Low humidity and seasonably warm in the afternoon.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 85°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Monday will be sunny and dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity continues. It gets a bit muggier on Tuesday, but stays dry. Look for very humid weather to move in on Wednesday along with an increasing risk of showers and t-storms.
Tropics
The National Hurricane Center is watching a few disturbances for potential tropical development in the next 5 days. There is a low risk the disturbance in the southern Caribbean develops. There is a better chance that one or two disturbances closer to Africa become tropical storms. The next name on the list is Paulette.
More weather
