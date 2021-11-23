Expect plenty of sunshine in Atlanta Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50's.

Tuesday's forecast

  • High temperature: 56°
  • Normal high: 62°
  • Chance of rain: 0% 

What you need to know

Tuesday's low was 32° in Atlanta, which is the coldest since Feb. 20! It'll remain chilly for the rest of the day with similar temperatures Wednesday morning.

It'll stay dry through Thanksgiving with highs back in the low 60's on Thursday afternoon.

There's a slight chance of a few showers early Friday morning with dry weather Friday afternoon through the weekend. 

7 Day Forecast

