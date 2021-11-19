Our sunny afternoon will turn into a cold evening in metro Atlanta with temperatures quickly dropping into the 40s after 8 p.m.
Friday's forecast
- High temperature: 61°
- Normal high: 63°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Clear skies will continue today, but it will be chilly if you have Friday evening plans.
The weekend will be dry with showers returning to metro Atlanta early Monday morning, but clearing before you head to work. The coldest air of the season will arrive Monday with the 20s expected Tuesday morning!
We'll warm back into the 60s for Thanksgiving Day with partly cloudy skies.
7 Day Forecast
