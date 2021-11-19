A cold and windy morning will turn into a nice afternoon in metro Atlanta with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 60's.
Friday's forecast
- High temperature: 61°
- Normal high: 63°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Clouds gradually increase through the weekend, which will be dry and cool with highs in the 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. Rain chances increase Sunday night as our next, much stronger cold front approaches.
This cold front moves through Monday. This front will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this season! It will be windy and frigid Monday, with highs only reaching the 40s on Tuesday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.