Plan on sunny skies Monday with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s. We'll see plenty of sunshine this week.
Monday's forecast
- High temperature: 61°
- Normal high: 57°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
High pressure will be in control of our weather in north Georgia this week, which means plenty of sunshine.
We'll continue to see cold mornings, but highs will gradually warm throughout the week with 70s returning by Friday.
Our next chance of rain in Atlanta will arrive on Saturday.
