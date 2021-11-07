Plan on a great Monday with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 70's.
Monday's forecast
- High temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 66°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The weather will be great in metro Atlanta Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies and 70's for highs.
By Wednesday, we'll see an increase in cloud cover ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will bring rain to metro Atlanta Thursday, and possibly lingering into Friday.
We're back to mostly sunny skies for the upcoming weekend, but much colder with highs only in the 50's!
7 Day Forecast
