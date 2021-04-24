After a wild Saturday that featured record daily rainfall for Atlanta, hail and severe thunderstorms, the weather looks a lot quieter on Sunday!

Sunday Forecast: 

Becoming sunny. Mild and breezy. Cools through the 60s in the evening. 

  • High: 72°
  • Normal High: 75°
  • Rain chance: 0%

What you need to know:

Warm weather returns early in the week. Look for sunshine and highs near 80 on Monday. It will stay warm with highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a low risk of a few showers on Thursday and Friday, with relatively warm weather continuing. 

