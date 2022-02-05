A cool weather pattern continues in north Georgia through the weekend into the middle of next week. Expect the temperature to fall below freezing again Saturday night.
Sunday Forecast
Sunny through mid to late afternoon. Breezy. More clouds in the evening.
- Forecast High: 50°
- Normal High: 56°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
There is no huge warm-up coming in the next 7-10 days. It will stay relatively cool early in the week with high temperatures hovering close to 50 on Monday and Tuesday. Expect plenty of clouds and a few showers possible mainly east of Atlanta on Monday. The best chance of rain is in the morning. Tuesday looks brighter, but still on the cool side.
The middle to end of next workweek does not look as chilly, with highs closer to normal for early to mid February. The weather pattern looks mainly dry for the next week. After Monday's low chance of a few showers, it should stay dry through the end of the workweek. Some rain is possible next weekend - mainly on Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.