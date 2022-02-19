It's a cold start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will enjoy a lot of sunshine both days this weekend, and it will get a bit milder by Sunday afternoon. Next week looks unsettled with showers possible on a few days during the workweek.
Saturday Forecast
A cold start between 25-32°. Sunshine, breezy and cool during the midday and afternoon. Cold again at night as the wind dies down.
- Forecast High: 58°
- Normal High: 59°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
It will be near or below freezing again on Sunday morning. Look for sunshine followed by a few thin clouds by late in the day on Sunday. Highs will be near 60. It will not be as cold Sunday night.
Presidents' Day looks partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible in the midday and afternoon. It gets warmer in the midweek, but there will likely be some showers and thunderstorms to dodge Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like it will stay warm through at least Thursday.
7 Day Forecast
