Expect a super Tuesday with tons of sunshine and mild conditions. The wind will shift Tuesday night and bring in slightly cooler weather for Wednesday before another warm-up late in the workweek.
Tuesday's forecast
- High temperature: 65°
- Normal high: 56°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
A wedge of slightly cooler weather arrives on Wednesday. Look for temperatures in the 50s for most of the day after starting in the 40s. Thursday's forecast is tricky depending on how long the wedge of cool air hangs on. Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures slowly rising into the 60s by mid to late afternoon.
It will be rather warm for mid-December Friday into Saturday. High temps will be in the low 70s with a good chance for dry skies through the day. Shower chances increase Friday night into Saturday as a front approaches from the west. Saturday will be mild with a high near 70, but some showers/storms are likely. It will turn cooler with clouds on Sunday. Chilly rain is possible early next week.
