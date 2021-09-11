Gorgeous weather continues on Sunday with tons of sun and seasonably warm temps. It will flirt with 90° early in the week before showers threaten as a potential tropical system moves east from Texas.
Sunday Forecast
- High Temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 85°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Great weather continues early in the week. Humidity will slowly rise through the week as the temperature warms to near 90 Monday and Tuesday. It will likely not be quite as warm with more clouds an a low risk of showers on Wednesday. Rain chances increase late in the workweek - see below for details on how the remnants of a tropical system could bring rain to north Georgia.
Tropics
There are several disturbances that the National Hurricane Center is watching. The one of most concern for the United States will move into the coast of Texas early next week. It has a high likelihood of becoming a tropical storm (next name is Nicholas) as it moves north. 5-10" of rain is possible no the Texas coast.
That system may move east and bring rain to north Georgia in the mid to late workweek.
7 Day Forecast
